KDP calls for unity, dialogue in Iraq and Kurdistan on the anniversary of September revolution

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), led by Masoud Barzani, has urged for a path of dialogue and understanding, emphasizing that it stands as the only route to prosperity and progress both in Iraq and the Kurdistan region.

The call came as the party marks the 62nd anniversary of the onset of the September revolution.

In a statement reviewed by Shafaq News Agency, the party’s political bureau underscored the indispensable need for harmony, peace, and coexistence to steer Iraq and the Kurdistan region towards a path of progress. It reiterated that the constitution should serve as the ultimate guiding principle in governing Iraq.

The statement extended this understanding to the Kurdistan region, noting that past experiences have evidently showcased that the sole path to securing the rights of the Kurdish population is through collective efforts and cohesive functioning. The statement called for collaborative work, stressing that fragmentation only breeds weakness and fatigue for the people of Kurdistan.

The party underscored that unity among political factions and assuming responsibility should be given paramount importance, transcending all other considerations.

It is from this viewpoint, the statement noted, that the party firmly believes in opening the doors to dialogue and fostering collaborative engagements with all parties involved.

"As we stand on the juncture of recalling the historic September revolution, it is imperative to acknowledge the necessity of unity and dialogue," the statement read, signaling the KDP's readiness to engage in constructive dialogues that harmonize varied perspectives, aiming for a future grounded in peace and mutual respect.