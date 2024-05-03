Iraqi President urges support for government plans and measures

Shafaq News/ Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid urged Iraqi political parties and forces to support the plans and measures adopted by the federal government headed by PM Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

Speaking at the celebration commemorating the founding of the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement in Baghdad on Friday, Rashid said, "We are in a historic moment that requires political forces to prioritize the higher interests of the country and the people and emphasize the importance of respecting the constitution and state institutions and fighting corruption in all its forms to consolidate security, stability, and democratic experience."

"It is our duty to collectively support the measures and plans adopted by the government to improve service delivery and to look with a spirit of responsibility towards future projects and programs for economic, agricultural, and industrial development."

Highlighting Iraq's "powerful" role in regional and global contexts, the President urged authorities and political entities to "seize the historic moment and concentrate efforts towards ensuring the country assumes its rightful position in international relations based on mutual interests, sovereignty, and independence."