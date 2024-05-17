Kurdistan security authorities captures ISIS leader's right-hand man

2024-05-17T16:31:50+00:00

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Security Council said on Friday it captured a senior Islamic State (ISIS) figure, Socrates Khalil, also known as Abdullah Booby-trapping.

Khalil was a close confidant of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and played a significant role in the 2014 capture of Mosul.

After spending five years in Turkey, Khalil returned to Kurdistan with a forged passport and was swiftly apprehended.

The arrestee reportedly served as a bomb-maker for ISIS and was entrusted by al-Baghdadi with various major operations. He was instrumental in the Mosul takeover and participated in many battles against Iraqi forces and the Peshmerga forces.

