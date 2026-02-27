Kuwaiti-Iraqi maritime standoff reported in Khor Abdullah

Shafaq News- Basra

A Kuwaiti patrol boat on Thursday approached the Iraqi vessel Shatt al-Arab near buoy No. 9 in the Khor Abdullah channel and asked it to leave the area, claiming it falls within Kuwait’s maritime boundaries, a source at Iraq’s ports authority told Shafaq News on Friday.

Iraqi authorities contacted the Basra Oil Port traffic control to report the incident and follow maritime safety procedures, the source noted, adding that Iraqi officials are monitoring the matter through official channels.

There has been no immediate comment from Kuwaiti authorities.

The incident comes amid renewed tension between Baghdad and Kuwait over maritime boundaries in Khor Abdullah, particularly after Iraq deposited maps and coordinates of its maritime domain with the United Nations. The move prompted objections from Kuwait and statements of support for Kuwait from Gulf states.