Next parliament session won't include Khor Abdullah: MP cites "misconception"

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Parliament is unlikely to vote this Saturday on the 2012 Khor Abdullah maritime agreement with Kuwait due to legal hurdles and insufficient quorum, according to Mohammed al-Sayhoud, the Secretary-General of the “Ajyal” political group, on Wednesday.

Al-Sayhoud explained that the 2012 agreement, which aimed to regulate navigation in the disputed waterway, was wrongly perceived as a border deal, clarifying that it was intended to shift operational control back to Iraq, unlike the earlier 1991 arrangement that gave Kuwait significant authority.

Although the agreement passed in Parliament at the time, it was later annulled by the Federal Supreme Court for failing to meet the constitutional requirement of a two-thirds majority.

The lawmaker warned that Iraq now faces two options, “return to the unfavorable 1991 terms or negotiate a new deal.” He noted that the 2012 agreement has been sent back to Parliament but requires at least 207 votes to pass.

Al-Sayhoud expressed doubt that Saturday’s session would have enough MPs present but said a vote could take place in subsequent meetings, urging lawmakers to support the agreement in the interest of Iraq’s sovereignty and economic control over the waterway.

“If lawmakers are truly committed to the country’s interests, they must vote in favor of the 2012 agreement,” he added.

Earlier, Iraq’s three presidencies agreed that the Parliament must take the necessary legislative action following a ruling by the Federal Supreme Court requiring the re-legislation of the law ratifying the Khor Abdullah navigation agreement.