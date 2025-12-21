Basra court frees Iraq Center for Human Rights chief on bail

Shafaq News – Basra

Iraqi judicial authorities in Basra released Ali Al-Abadi, head of the Baghdad-based Iraq Center for Human Rights, on bail on Sunday, a day after his arrest.

Shafaq News correspondent said an investigative judge ordered Al-Abadi’s release on bail of five million Iraqi dinars ($3,800). Authorities have not disclosed the charges, and no court statement indicated whether the case will proceed.

A security source earlier explained that Al-Abadi went voluntarily to a police station after a request conveyed by a local official. Upon arrival, the source added, he was shown an arrest warrant issued by the National Security Directorate and was detained.

Neither the National Security Service nor Basra police have publicly explained the grounds for the arrest, and the Interior Ministry has not commented.

The case comes amid similar incidents involving activists. In September, security forces arrested civil activist Alaa Al-Ramahi at his home in central Basra following a legal complaint filed by the city’s Health Department director, according to sources.

He was released on bail two days later, a move welcomed by the Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights in Basra, which credited the judiciary and the Bar Association with “upholding civil liberties.”