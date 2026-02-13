President Barzani at MSC2026: Praising German support for displaced people

Shafaq News- Munich

President Nechirvan Barzani praised German support for displaced families and service infrastructure, especially for Yazidis, during talks on Friday with German Development Minister Reem Alabali-Radovan on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Barzani discussed German-funded projects in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, including reconstruction, human development, and reform support, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

Alabali-Radovan said Germany will continue its assistance and commended the Kurdistan Region’s efforts to protect minority rights and advance development.

Barzani arrived in Germany on Thursday following an official invitation to participate in the conference. He is expected to hold additional meetings with leaders and senior officials from participating countries to discuss political and security developments in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as broader regional issues.

The Munich Security Conference, held annually, brings together heads of state, government leaders, and senior policymakers to address global security and stability challenges.