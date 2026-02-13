IAEA’S Grossi: Reaching inspection agreement with Iran “extremely difficult”

Shafaq News- Munich

Developing an inspection regime to underpin any new Iran nuclear arrangement is "absolutely possible," though extremely difficult, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Raphael Grossi, said on Friday, affirming that Iran's nuclear landscape had changed drastically following the US bombing of its nuclear facilities last year.

Speaking at a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference, he explained that an inspection regime is “technically possible, and it is politically even viable," referring to the challenge of establishing a “credible one.”

“Future monitoring would need to focus not only on what remains but on how Tehran's nuclear capabilities could evolve going forward,” he added, noting that while agency inspectors have returned to Iran and are monitoring all undamaged facilities, they still lack access to sites struck during the bombing.

His remarks come following a diplomatic engagement between Tehran and Washington in Muscat. The United States, meanwhile, has deployed a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East in preparation for a potential strike.

Grossi underscored the delicate balance facing negotiators, upholding Iran's right to peaceful nuclear activity under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty while ensuring robust verification to build confidence and avoid escalation.

"We know perfectly well what needs to be checked and how to check it," he stressed, adding that light may be visible "at the end of the tunnel" if progress continues.

Iran insists that any agreement with the United States can only focus on the nuclear program, rejecting demands to negotiate restrictions on its ballistic missiles. White House special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi held indirect talks in Oman on February 6. Both sides said more talks would be held soon, though no date has been set.