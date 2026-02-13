CF orders immediate halt to escalatory media campaigns

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Coordination Framework, an umbrella coalition of Iraq’s ruling Shiite political forces, decided on Friday to immediately halt escalating media campaigns among its factions.

In a statement, the CF’s General Secretariat said an emergency meeting was held “in the interest of the public good and to stop media disputes and campaigns that have taken a course harmful to some leaders and blocs within the Framework.”

The committee tasked by the alliance decided to “hold accountable anyone who violates this agreement, referring them to the judiciary to face appropriate legal consequences.”

Tensions have recently intensified among the Framework’s blocs over the nomination of a new prime minister. Prominent Shiite leaders, including Qais al-Khazali, head of Asaib Ahl al-Haq, and Ammar al-Hakim, leader of Al-Hikma Movement, are among the most notable voices expressing reservations within the Shiite camp regarding the return of Nouri al-Maliki to the premiership.

On January 27, 2026, US President Donald Trump warned that the United States “will not help Iraq” if Al-Maliki is chosen as prime minister, arguing that the country previously descended into “poverty and chaos” during his tenure.