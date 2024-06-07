PM al-Sudani advised by Iranian officials on election strategy: sources

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has received recommendations from Iranian officials regarding his participation in the upcoming parliamentary elections, two political sources told Shafaq News on Friday.

The sources revealed that the advice urged al-Sudani to run in the next parliamentary elections under the Coordination Framework banner, while "maintaining unified decision-making post-election".

This "recommendation" comes as some political factions sought to ally with al-Sudani outside the Coordination Framework in exchange for supporting his bid for a second term as prime minister.

Al-Sudani's response to these recommendations remains unknown, according to the source.

Al-Sudani became prime minister in October 2022, supported by the Coordination Framework and a coalition of Kurdish and Sunni forces. His administration has been marked by efforts to balance Iraq's foreign relations with both Iran and the United States, two countries wielding substantial influence in Iraq.

Despite his premiership being backed by the Shiite Coordination Framework, a consortium of mainly Iran-backed Shiite paramilitary groups, he has had disagreements with former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, a key figure in the coalition, due to differing political and administrative perspectives.

In contrast, al-Sudani has received support from Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, a powerful armed group in Iraq.

A government official noted that this support reflects the power dynamics in Iraq’s political scene, where al-Sudani relies on various factions to stabilize his government and tackle political and security challenges, without direct interference in policy decisions.