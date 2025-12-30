4x4 drivers conquer snowy slopes in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News– Al-Sulaymaniyah

Mount Kuwayzah in Kurdistan’s Al-Sulaymaniyah hosted an off-road 4x4 race, combining sporting challenge with harsh winter conditions.

Snow and rain covered the rugged trails as drivers navigated steep slopes and slippery paths, attracting hundreds of spectators who watched from elevated points.

Participants shared with Shafaq News that the event challenged both vehicle performance and driving skills. Although these races operate without official oversight, their popularity has increased over the past decade, driven by rising imports of off-road vehicles and expanding interest in adventure tourism.

Kurdish authorities have previously cautioned that harsh weather and difficult terrain require proper safety measures, medical teams, and controlled tracks to reduce the risk of accidents.