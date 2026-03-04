Drone strike burns PMF vehicle in Babil

Shafaq News- Babil

A drone strike hit a vehicle belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) on Wednesday in Babil province, killing two people, a security source told Shafaq News.

The unmanned aircraft targeted a Land Cruiser affiliated with the PMF near the Abu Luka area in the Alexandria subdistrict, north of Hilla.

The strike set the vehicle ablaze, according to video footage showing flames engulfing the car. No official statement had been issued at the time of publication.

The attack adds to a series of drone strikes targeting PMF positions since aerial exchanges escalated earlier this week between Iran on one side and Israel and the United States on the other, leaving multiple casualties across Iraq.