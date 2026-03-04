Drone targeting PMF fell near Iraq’s Mosul

Shafaq News- Nineveh

A drone attempting to strike a Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) facility crashed in a rural area south of Mosul, a security source told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

The aircraft went down in rugged terrain near the village of al-Dibaja in the Hamam al-Alil subdistrict, causing neither injuries nor material damage.

The incident comes amid a string of drone strikes targeting PMF positions during a week of heightened tensions between Iran, Israel, and the United States. Earlier today, three other PMF sites in and around Mosul were hit in separate projectile attacks, with no casualties reported.

Authorities have yet to determine who was responsible for the attacks.