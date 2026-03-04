Three PMF sites targeted in Mosul

Shafaq News- Nineveh

Three Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) positions in and around Mosul came under separate projectile attacks on Wednesday, with no casualties reported, a security source told Shafaq News.

A projectile landed inside the perimeter of a Kataib Sayyid Al-Shuhada facility in the Rashidiya area near the Technical University in northeastern Mosul, the source said. No significant damage was recorded.

In a second incident, a site belonging to the PMF’s 30th Brigade in Khorsibat, within the Bashiqa subdistrict east of Mosul, was struck around midday. The attack caused material damage but no injuries.

A third projectile targeted another Kataib Sayyid Al-Shuhada position near the water project in Quba village, also in the Rashidiya area north of the city. No casualties or notable losses were reported.

It has not yet been determined who was behind the attacks.