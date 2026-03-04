Iraq at risk of severe security unrest as war with Iran intensifies, says expert

Shafaq News- Washington

Iraq could face serious security, political, and economic repercussions as military operations against Iran continue, Safwan Al-Amin, a researcher with the Iraq Program at the Atlantic Council in Washington, warned on Wednesday.

Speaking to Shafaq News, he cautioned that the involvement of Iran-affiliated factions in ongoing hostilities could lead to “individual or random actions” if centralized control weakens, potentially triggering instability in Baghdad and the Green Zone, or operations targeting neighboring countries.

Al-Amin said the tensions are likely to delay the resolution of the prime ministerial nomination and the formation of a new government, noting that political forces had largely accepted that Nouri Al-Maliki, the nominee of the Coordination Framework, would not be tasked with forming the government, but said the war would postpone finding a legal mechanism to withdraw his candidacy.

He predicted that political actors appear to be waiting for a “new Middle East map” before moving forward with government formation, unless exceptional regional and international pressure accelerates the process.

Economically, Al-Amin warned of severe consequences if the conflict persists and the Strait of Hormuz is closed, stressing that “Iraq could face a major financial crisis within weeks.” A halt in oil exports would undermine the government’s ability to pay salaries and cover essential operational expenditures, he noted.

For Shafaq News, Mostafa Hashem, Washington, D.C.