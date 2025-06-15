Hezbollah Brigades warn US: Intervene in Iran, face attacks

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraq’s Hezbollah Brigades (Kataeb Hezbollah) threatened to target US interests and bases across the region if Washington intervenes militarily in the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.

In a statement, Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi, the group’s secretary-general, stated that “the Islamic Republic does not require any military support to deter the criminal Zionist entity,” adding that the brigades are closely monitoring the movements of the American army in the region. “Should the United States intervene in the war, we will act directly against its interests and bases throughout the region without hesitation.”

Calling on the Iraqi government, the Iran-aligned Shiite Coordination Framework, and what he described as “sincere and responsible figures” to “assume responsibility and take a bold stance to prevent the expansion of war,” al-Hamodawi urged the closure of the US Embassy and the expulsion of US forces from Iraq, labeling them “the clearest and most dangerous threat to Iraq’s security and regional stability.”

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned against Israeli attempts to drag the conflict into the Gulf, cautioning that such actions could ignite the entire region and the world. He accused the United States of being involved in carrying out military strikes on Tehran.