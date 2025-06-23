From Iran’s fire to Iraq’s streets: US strike raises war stakes

Shafaq News/ A sudden American military intervention has added a new layer of complexity to the escalating war between Israel and Iran—one whose consequences will become clearer with Iran’s anticipated response. The US airstrikes, launched early Sunday on Iranian nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, raised fears of a broader regional war that could engulf neighboring countries, including Iraq.

President Donald Trump described the strikes as "spectacular military success,” while Tehran condemned them as “a blatant act of aggression and a violation of international law,” vowing retaliation. As the region braces for Iran’s next move, analysts warn that the trajectory of the conflict now hinges on the scale and nature of that response—whether it remains calculated or ignites open confrontation.

Iraq: Neutral No More?

In Baghdad, the escalation has triggered alarm. First Deputy Head of the Iraqi Parliament’s Security and Defense Committee, Karim Abu Souda, urged a firm policy of nonalignment. “Iraq has no role in the war between Israel and our neighbor Iran,” he told Shafaq News. “It’s vital to stay out of this to protect our stability and avoid turning the country into a battlefield.”

Yet that neutrality is under pressure. Politician Aed al-Hilali warned that US involvement risks dragging Iraq into the fray. “We’re standing at a dangerous crossroads,” he expressed to our agency. “The [Iraqi pro-Iranian] armed factions’ threats are not mere statements. They indicate the real possibility of Iraq becoming a frontline in this escalating conflict.”

About 2,500 American troops remain deployed in Iraq under the mandate of supporting Iraqi forces and the Global Coalition against ISIS.

Pro-Iran Groups Monitor US Role

While some factions in Iraq have stayed silent, others have hinted at readiness to act. Sheikh Kazem al-Fartousi, spokesperson for Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada, declined to comment on the US strikes but affirmed Iran’s right to defend itself. “The war hasn’t stopped,” he told Shafaq News.

From Yemen, Ansarallah (Houthis) political bureau member Abdullah Mohammed al-Naami confirmed unwavering support for Tehran. “Since day one, we’ve stood with Iran,” he said in an interview with our agency. “If the US throws itself into the fight, we’re prepared to strike American warships in the Red Sea.”

Al-Naami argued that Tehran and its allies are responding to aggression, not provoking it. “The Axis is acting in self-defense. The decision to end this war lies with the aggressor.”

All Eyes on Iran

International relations analyst Hussein Shaito believes Washington intended the strikes to demonstrate action without triggering a point of no return. “The US aimed to show it was curbing Iran’s enrichment efforts, but avoided destroying the facilities completely to leave room for diplomacy,” he shared with our agency.

Washington, Shaito added, likely anticipates a limited Iranian response—perhaps targeting US naval assets or regional bases. “The scope of Iran’s retaliation will determine whether the situation spirals further.”

Ahmed al-Yasiri, Head of the Australian Arab Center for Strategic Studies, echoed that view. “The US strike has deepened the crisis. Whether it becomes a regional war depends entirely on Iran’s response,” he noted in remarks to Shafaq News. “If Iran hits US bases or shuts key maritime routes — the Strait of Hormuz or Bab al-Mandeb — the conflict will explode. For now, though, it’s still under control.”

The Strait channels 18 to 19 million barrels of oil, condensates, and fuel daily—nearly a fifth of global consumption—alongside around 11 billion cubic feet of liquefied natural gas. Any disruption would rattle global markets, inflate shipping costs, and deepen energy insecurity worldwide.

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.