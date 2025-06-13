Iran-backed group: Iraq “Won't Be Spared” if Israeli escalation continues

Shafaq News/ Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada, an Iran-backed faction in Iraq, warned on Friday that Israel’s latest military strikes on Iran could trigger regional consequences.

“The Israeli aggression isn’t limited to Iran—it threatens the entire region,” the group’s spokesman Sheikh Kazem al-Fartousi told Shafaq News, adding that if the escalation continues, Iraq will not be spared.

He said the group is monitoring developments and weighing its options but stressed that any response would be measured and coordinated with Iraq’s national interests and government stance.

Earlier today, Israel launched coordinated airstrikes under “Operation Rising Lion,” hitting Iranian nuclear and military sites and killing top IRGC commanders and nuclear scientists. Iran has since shut down its airspace, placed its forces on high alert, and launched over 800 drones.