Gold prices steady in Baghdad, fall in Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Thursday, gold prices remained stable in Baghdad while decreasing in Erbil markets, according to a survey conducted by Shafaq News.

In Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street, 21-carat gold of Gulf, Turkish, and European origin sold at 868,000 Iraqi dinars per mithqal (five grams), with a buying price of 864,000 dinars. Iraqi-made 21-carat gold was priced at 838,000 dinars for selling and 834,000 dinars for buying.

In local jewelry shops across the capital, retail prices for 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 870,000 and 880,000 dinars per mithqal, while Iraqi gold traded between 840,000 and 850,000 dinars.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold sold at 895,000 dinars per mithqal, 21-carat at 855,000 dinars, and 18-carat at 733,000 dinars.