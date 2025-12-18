Israel kills nearly 400 Palestinians during two-months ceasefire

Shafaq News – Gaza

At least 395 Palestinians have been killed and 1,088 injured in Israeli strikes across Gaza since the ceasefire took effect on October 11, 2025, according to the enclave’s Health Ministry on Thursday.

Palestinian media reported casualties from gunfire, airstrikes, and naval fire across parts of Gaza, including Khan Younis, Gaza City, and Rafah, adding to the cumulative toll of 70,669 deaths and 171,165 injuries since October 7, 2023.

Hamas earlier accused Israel of more than 813 ceasefire violations since the truce began, warning that continued breaches “threaten” the agreement.

Separately, Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor confirmed “deliberate killings” of civilians involving tanks and bulldozers. The group cited the December 10, 2025, killing of 16-year-old Zaher Nasser Shamia in Jabalia, reporting that he was shot and later crushed by a bulldozer while medical access was denied, and referenced similar cases from 2023–2024 in Gaza City and Khan Younis.

“This pattern reflects an attempt to destroy Palestinians as a national group in Gaza, reinforced by repeated public incitement to exterminate them and by the impunity enjoyed by perpetrators [Israel] in the absence of any genuine avenues for accountability at all levels,” Euro-Med said, urging the International Criminal Court, states exercising universal jurisdiction, and Genocide Convention signatories to act.