Netanyahu reports progress in Gaza hostage negotiations

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed Knesset members that "some progress" has been made in negotiations aimed at releasing hostages in Gaza.

Addressing the parliament as negotiations resumed in recent days, Netanyahu stated, "We cannot disclose everything we are doing. We are taking steps to bring them back. I would cautiously say that some progress has been made, and we will continue working until we bring them all back," adding, "I do not know how long the exchange deal talks will take."

Later, Abu Ubaida, the spokesperson for Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas's military wing, posted on Telegram that the fate of the captives held by the group "depends on the Israeli army advancing hundreds of meters in some areas under attack."

Earlier, a Palestinian presidential advisor told Al Arabiya and Al Hadath that "Hamas is stalling the deal to remain in Gaza," adding that "Netanyahu wants to delay the ceasefire."

On Monday, Palestinian and Israeli officials indicated that "some gaps between Israel and Hamas regarding a potential ceasefire in Gaza have narrowed, but no resolution has been reached on critical points of contention."

A new mediation effort by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States to end the fighting and release Israeli and foreign captives gained momentum this month, yet no progress has been announced so far.

A Palestinian official familiar with the talks said that while some outstanding issues have been resolved, there is still no agreement on the identity of some Palestinian detainees to be released by Israel in exchange for hostages held by Hamas, nor on the precise deployment details of Israeli forces in Gaza.

The Palestinian official's comments aligned with those of Israeli Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli, who said that both issues remain under negotiation. However, Chikli noted that "the sides are closer to an agreement than they were months ago."

Chikli told Israel's public broadcaster (Kan Radio), "The ceasefire could last six months or ten years, depending on the actions taken on the ground." He added that much depends on the authorities that will govern Gaza and rehabilitate the area once the fighting stops.

The duration of the ceasefire has been a major sticking point during several rounds of fruitless negotiations. Hamas seeks to end the war, while Israel wants to end Hamas's control of Gaza first.

The Palestinian official stated, "The issue of completely ending the war has not yet been resolved."

Zeev Elkin, a member of the Israeli security cabinet led by Netanyahu, told Army Radio that the goal is to find an agreed framework to resolve points of contention during a second phase of the ceasefire agreement.

Minister Chikli indicated that the first phase would be "a humanitarian stage lasting 42 days and involving the release of captives."