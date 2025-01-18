Netanyahu: Israel to resume Gaza war if ceasefire fails

Shafaq News/ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated, on Saturday, that Israel reserves the right to resume its military operations in Gaza if the second phase of the ceasefire proves ineffective.

In a video statement, Netanyahu said, "If we need to return to fighting, we will do so with new and powerful methods. President-elect Donald Trump and President Joe Biden fully support Israel's right to resume combat if Israel concludes that the negotiations for the second phase are futile."

Netanyahu pledged to achieve all war objectives, saying, "We will ensure that all war goals in Gaza are met and that Hamas no longer poses a threat to Israel. We will also work to secure the return of all Israeli captives."

He noted that during negotiations, the Israeli side was determined to secure the release of the maximum number of live hostages in the first phase of the agreement.

"Hamas agreed to terms it had previously rejected and remained isolated in the conflict. Hamas would not be able to rearm in Gaza."

Netanyahu also stated, "We have destroyed Hezbollah's weapons and changed the face of the Middle East. We have eliminated Sinwar and Nasrallah and struck Syrian army weapons and the entire Iranian axis."

He referenced operations carried out against the Houthis (Ansarallah) in Yemen and even inside Iran.

Netanyahu's remarks come following Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announcement that the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas will take effect in Gaza starting Sunday, January 19th.

The initial 42-day phase of the agreement involves a ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli troops, and humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza. Details of subsequent phases will be negotiated as the first phase unfolds.