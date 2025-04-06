Iraq strike wave: Teachers, now antiquities

Shafaq News/ Public sector unrest intensified in Iraq on Sunday as employees from the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities threatened to stage large-scale demonstrations in Baghdad this week, demanding salary increases in line with ongoing protests by education workers.

A source told Shafaq News that employees are preparing for a potential strike across antiquities directorates in several provinces unless their wage demands are met.

The move comes as the country’s teachers continue a widespread strike over employment conditions. The Coordinating Committee for Teachers' and Educators' Strikes launched a general walkout on Sunday, pressing for legislative and financial reforms, including inclusion under the Educational Service Law—similar to the benefits granted to university staff—as well as allowances for transportation, professional duties, and family support.

While the Teachers' Syndicate in Basra announced an end to the strike and the resumption of classes on Monday, some educators in the province have rejected the decision. Speaking to Shafaq News, educator representative Safaa Al-Maliki insisted the strike would continue until all demands are addressed, accusing the syndicate of siding with government attempts to undermine the movement.

Basra teachers called for land allocations and broader improvements in their living conditions, warning that the strike would extend beyond Tuesday’s scheduled cabinet session unless concrete steps were taken.