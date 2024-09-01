Teachers demand salary payments, warns of potential boycott in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Vice President of the Kurdistan Teachers' Union, Ata Ahmed, called for the payment of teachers' salaries for the past two months within the next week, warning of a potential boycott of school attendance if there are delays in disbursing the funds.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, Ahmed said, "Teachers are demanding the overdue salaries for July and August be paid next week. Otherwise, I expect frustrated teachers will boycott classes, which is their legitimate right. The Teachers' Union will support any steps they take to secure their rights."

He highlighted that last year's strike over delayed salaries significantly harmed the educational process, expressing his hope that such a scenario will not repeat this year.

Ahmed urged both the Kurdistan Regional Government and the federal government in Baghdad to "expedite the payment of salaries, comply with Federal Court decisions, and ensure the rights of teachers and all employees are protected, resolving the issue of delayed payrolls that have made it difficult for many teachers to continue their work normally."

This statement comes at the beginning of September, while the salaries for July and August have not yet been paid to Kurdistan’s employees, raising concerns about the potential impact on the start of the new academic year.