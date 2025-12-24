Christians mark Christmas Eve in Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Christmas Eve, Christians across the Kurdistan Region gathered for church services in Erbil and Al-Sulaymaniyah, marking the holiday with prayers and hymns.

In Erbil’s Ankawa district, one of the Region’s main Christian population centers, worshippers filled Mar Shimoni and Mar Yousif churches, where clergy led traditional Masses attended by families and visitors. Shafaq News footage showed steady attendance and organized ceremonies.

“This occasion represents an opportunity to reinforce the values of coexistence,” said Farid, one of those attending the service in Ankawa, adding that the strong turnout reflected a sense of stability in the area.

Others spoke of the impact of migration. Sara, a young woman attending Mass at Mar Yousif church, said her wish this Christmas was for Christians who had left Iraq in recent years to return. “We hope the conditions will be right for them to come back and settle again in their original areas,” she told Shafaq News.

Ankawa hosts large Christmas celebrations each year, even as Iraq’s Christian population has declined sharply after decades of conflict, displacement, and economic hardship.

In Al-Sulaymaniyah, Christmas Eve services were held at Mari Yousif church, attended by clergy, believers, and residents from other religious communities. Speaking after the service, Father Ayman described Christmas as “an occasion of peace and love,” calling for rejection of violence and stronger coexistence among Iraq’s diverse communities.

Joseph Matti, a Christian resident of Al-Sulaymaniyah, said celebrating Christmas in what he described as a safe environment brought reassurance. He noted that greetings from Muslim neighbors reflected everyday coexistence in the city.

Muslim residents also attended or offered greetings. Mohammed Ahmed said congratulating Christians on Christmas was “a human and moral duty,” adding that such occasions strengthened social bonds.