Iran: No distinction between US and Israel in future war

Shafaq News- Tehran

Any future US-Israeli war involving Iran would be broader than the June 2025 12-day war, with expanded battle lines and multiple fronts, according to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s website.

A report on the website said previous red lines would “change fundamentally” and warned that if Iranian territory or citizens were attacked, American interests and lives “will not be safe anywhere.” Iran would also “not separate Israel from the United States” in determining its response.

A limited strike could not force Tehran into concessions, with such an option being a “serious miscalculation” that would instead trigger a regional war. The New York Times reported earlier that US President Donald Trump is considering a limited strike aimed at pressuring Iran over its nuclear program, potentially targeting Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps bases, nuclear facilities and missile infrastructure. The report said a broader campaign could follow if diplomacy fails.

The June 2025 conflict began with Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear and military sites on June 13 and ended around June 24 with a US-brokered ceasefire after missile and drone exchanges. The Khamenei website said Iran fought alone in that confrontation but that “the equation will change” in any future war.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington over Iran’s nuclear program continue to rise amid two rounds of talks and another scheduled this Thursday in Geneva. On February 19, US President Donald Trump set a 15-day deadline for what he described as a “meaningful deal,” cautioning that failure could carry consequences, while Iranian authorities reaffirmed their right to uranium enrichment.

Read more: Iran–US talks: Diplomatic breakthrough or imminent military confrontation?