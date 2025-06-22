UK distances itself from US strikes on Iran but confirms prior knowledge

Shafaq News/ The United Kingdom on Sunday confirmed it was informed in advance of US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, but it played no role in the military operation.

Speaking to Sky News, Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds stated that while the US notified London ahead of the attacks, no request was made to use UK military assets, including the strategic base at Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean. “The British government was not involved in these strikes,” Reynolds said, adding that London had been preparing “for all eventualities” in the region.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer echoed the government’s cautious stance, distancing the UK from the operation while expressing concern over Iran’s nuclear program. “Iran can never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon and the US has taken action to alleviate that threat,” he said in a statement, urging Iran to return to the negotiating table and reach a diplomatic solution to end this crisis.

Reynolds emphasized that the UK had bolstered its military readiness in recent days, deploying additional jets and increasing force protection levels to safeguard personnel and regional interests. “We will take all action necessary to defend our key allies if they come under threat,” he said, noting that Prime Minister Starmer was in talks with international partners to coordinate a response.

Defense Secretary John Healey confirmed heightened security measures, stating, “The safety of UK personnel and bases is my top priority. Force protection is at its highest level.”

The strikes, carried out by the United States, came days after British, French, and German foreign ministers held unsuccessful talks with their Iranian counterpart in a final push to avert escalation.

Starmer is scheduled to continue consultations with allies before traveling to The Hague for the NATO summit later this week, where the Iran crisis is expected to feature prominently on the agenda.

“Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, but we need a diplomatic process to turn this around,” Reynolds asserted.