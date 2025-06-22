Netanyahu hails Trump’s strike on Iran: changing history

2025-06-22T05:49:34+00:00

Shafaq News/ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised US President Donald Trump’s airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, calling the operation a historic act of strength that could reshape the future of the region.

In a televised statement late Saturday, Netanyahu said the coordinated US attacks on Iran’s Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear sites demonstrated decisive leadership.

“President Trump and I often say: ‘Peace through strength.’ First comes strength, then comes peace. And tonight, DonaldTrump and the United States acted with a lot of strength,” Netanyahu declared.

His remarks followed reports of Iranian missile launches toward Israel in retaliation for the US operation, with no casualties reported so far.

