White House: US strikes obliterated key Iranian nuclear sites

Shafaq News/ The White House expressed “high confidence” on Monday that recent US airstrikes successfully destroyed key Iranian nuclear sites containing enriched uranium.

In an interview with ABC’s Good Morning America, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt declared, “Iran’s nuclear sites were completely and totally obliterated, as the president said in his address to the nation on Saturday night.”

She stressed that Trump would not have greenlit the mission without clear evidence of its effectiveness.

This is a breaking story...