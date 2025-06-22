Tehran vows retaliation after US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites

Tehran vows retaliation after US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites
2025-06-22T06:08:15+00:00

Shafaq News/ Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned, on Sunday, the US strikes on nuclear sites as a breach of international law and the UN Charter.

On X, Araghchi warned that Tehran would explore “all options” to protect its sovereignty, calling on the international community to classify the attack as “criminal behavior.”

Iranian state television also declared that every American soldier and citizen in the region had become “a legitimate target.”

The threat followed US airstrikes on Iran’s Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan facilities—an operation confirmed by President Donald Trump on Truth Social, where he described it as “very successful” and wrote, “NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE!”

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon