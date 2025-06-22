Tehran vows retaliation after US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites

Shafaq News/ Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned, on Sunday, the US strikes on nuclear sites as a breach of international law and the UN Charter.

On X, Araghchi warned that Tehran would explore “all options” to protect its sovereignty, calling on the international community to classify the attack as “criminal behavior.”

The United States, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, has committed a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law and the NPT by attacking Iran's peaceful nuclear installations.The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting… — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) June 22, 2025

Iranian state television also declared that every American soldier and citizen in the region had become “a legitimate target.”

The threat followed US airstrikes on Iran’s Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan facilities—an operation confirmed by President Donald Trump on Truth Social, where he described it as “very successful” and wrote, “NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE!”