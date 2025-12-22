Dollar prices rise in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Monday, the exchange rates of the US dollar edged higher against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s survey, the dollar’s rates rose with the closure of the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 143,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, compared with 142,900 dinars in the morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad stood at 143,500 dinars and 142,500 dinars per 100 dollars, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 142,100 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 142,000 dinars.