Dollar prices edge lower in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News / On Saturday, the exchange rates of the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar declined in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the dollar's rates dropped with the opening of the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 148,850 dinars for every 100 dollars, while it closed last week recording 149,850.

Our correspondent noted that prices at currency exchange stores in Baghdad dropped, with the selling rate at 149,750 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate is 147,750 dinars.

As for Erbil, the stock market does not trade on public holidays, but the dollar also recorded a decline. The selling price reached 148,650 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price reached 148,550.