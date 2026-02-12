Erbil Bird Expo features rare species worth thousands

Shafaq News- Erbil

The annual bird exhibition kicked off Thursday in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, drawing breeders and enthusiasts from across Iraq for a mix of competition, trade, and display.

Shihab Ahmed, a competition judge, told Shafaq News, “The exhibition features a wide range of local and foreign birds, including species unique to the Kurdistan Region. It’s not just a display; there’s intense competition among owners,” explaining that judging focuses on technical specifications and quality, while color preferences are left to the participants. “All participating birds are suited to the Kurdistan climate,” he said.

Prices for the birds range from $200 to $1,000, Ahmed said, but rare species often fetch higher amounts. This year’s exhibition features over 200 birds across multiple types, categories, and colors.

Delshad, a participant from Duhok province, said, “I came to Erbil to compete with fellow breeders from Kirkuk and Erbil and to connect with friends who share this passion,” noting that the exhibition is a “valuable opportunity” to explore breeding standards and genetic improvements. “Now we await the judges’ decision to see who wins.”