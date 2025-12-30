Iraqi Kurdistan rolls back time with classic car exhibition

Shafaq News– Erbil

Erbil turned into an open-air museum on Tuesday as a classic car exhibition featuring a wide range of vintage vehicles from different eras drew collectors, enthusiasts, and hundreds of visitors, bringing the style of past decades back to the streets.

Participant Mohammed Mirani presented a model from the 1970s, describing the event as more than a display. “It is about preserving a form of mechanical art that is gradually disappearing,” he told Shafaq News.

Mirani noted that the gathering also allows owners to exchange technical knowledge, particularly on maintenance and tracking down rare spare parts that have become increasingly difficult to obtain.

Another collector, Eyad, told our agency that the exhibition is culturally and socially meaningful for the city, pointing out, “Classic cars capture a distinct chapter of Erbil’s identity through their design and craftsmanship.”

Interest among younger generations, he added, is growing, and such events boost tourism while enhancing the city’s visual appeal.

The exhibition concluded with a convoy drive through major streets, as vintage cars rolled across Erbil, drawing crowds who paused to photograph the procession.

