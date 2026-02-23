Top US general warns Trump of risks in military action against Iran

Shafaq News- Washington

Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine warned that a potential US military campaign against Iran could carry significant risks, including the possibility of prolonged conflict and US casualties, US officials told Axios on Monday.

Senior members of President Donald Trump’s team remain divided over how to handle the standoff with Tehran, with several advisers urging caution while others believe the president is leaning toward authorizing a strike. The debate centers on what a successful military outcome would look like and the risks associated with achieving it, as well as the political implications of returning to negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program.

The USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, has reached the Greek island of Crete today, after Trump directed the carrier strike group toward the Middle East. The US President urged Iran’s leadership to negotiate what he described as a “fair deal,” criticizing Tehran’s human rights record and alleging mass executions, claims Iranian officials have denied. Earlier this month, Trump warned Tehran it has 15 days to reach a “meaningful deal” in ongoing Omani-mediated nuclear talks or face consequences, while Iran reaffirmed its right to continue uranium enrichment.