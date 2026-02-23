US evacuates personnel from Beirut Embassy

US evacuates personnel from Beirut Embassy
The US State Department on Monday ordered the departure of non-emergency government personnel and their family members from Beirut, citing security concerns.

In a statement, the Embassy stated that remaining staff require advance approval for personal travel and warned that further restrictions may be imposed with “little or no notice.”

The advisory did not detail the specific threats, though it follows US President Donald Trump’s warning that Iran will face consequences if it fails to reach a “meaningful” nuclear deal. Lebanese Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Naim Qassem has said the group would not “remain neutral” in the event of an attack on Iran.

The US last ordered the departure of non-emergency personnel and family members from the Beirut embassy on June 22, 2025, the same day it struck Iranian nuclear sites.

