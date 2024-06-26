Israeli army forms "David Division" amid escalation with Hezbollah

Shafaq News/ The Israeli military is facing a shortage of soldiers and fighters, leading to the establishment of a new light brigade composed of retirees and volunteers, including members of the Haredim community, according to a report by the Israeli website "Walla."

In response to the personnel deficit, the Israeli army has initiated the formation of Brigade 96, also known as "David's Brigade." This new unit aims to bolster the military's capacity by incorporating fighters who have reached the age of exemption, as well as volunteers.

"Walla" reported that the projected strength of "David's Brigade" is expected to be around 40,000 fighters, drawing from a mix of male and female veterans and volunteers from diverse backgrounds, including the Haredim.

Reserve Major Moti Baruch has been appointed to lead the formation of the brigade. Baruch's most recent roles in the Israeli army included Commander of the Training Command and Chief of the General Staff. He has also held several other significant positions throughout his military career.

The formation of the new brigade comes amid escalating regional tensions and growing fears that Israel may launch a war against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Following unmet objectives in Gaza and the killing of over 38,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, divisions between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the opposition have deepened.

Despite ongoing threats from Israeli Security Minister Yoav Gallant to "wipe Lebanon off the map," the United States is striving to de-escalate the situation, fearing a major regional war. Several factions within the Resistance Axis, including the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, have directly threatened to support Hezbollah if it comes under attack.

These concerns were a focal point during US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s meeting with Gallant.

"We're urgently seeking a diplomatic agreement that restores lasting calm to Israel's northern border and enables civilians to return safely to their homes on both sides of the Israel-Lebanon border," Austin said during an enhanced honor cordon and meeting at the Pentagon.

Austin reaffirmed Washington’s support for Israel, stating, "Lebanese Hezbollah's provocations threaten to drag the Israeli and Lebanese people into a war that they do not want, and such a war would be a catastrophe for Lebanon, and it would be devastating for innocent Israeli and Lebanese civilians."

Another war between Israel and Hezbollah could easily become a regional conflict with severe consequences for the Middle East, and diplomacy is by far the best way to prevent more escalation, he added.