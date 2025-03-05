US unfreezes $95 million in military aid to Lebanon

Shafaq News/ The US State Department has lifted the freeze on $95 million in military aid to Lebanon, according to a report published Tuesday.

Citing US officials, Axios reported that the decision is part of President Donald Trump’s strategy to weaken Hezbollah’s influence, maintain the ceasefire with Israel, and shift Lebanon’s political dynamics.

A State Department spokesperson told Axios, "The department has approved an exception to spend $95 million in recently reprogrammed foreign military financing for Lebanon. We are working with our colleagues in the Department of Defense to proceed with implementing these funds."

A US official further stated, "Aoun’s presidency presents a historic opportunity to improve Lebanon’s future."

In parallel with the US decision, Lebanon’s new government issued a statement affirming, for the first time in years, that only the state and its armed forces are responsible for the country’s defense.