Smartlet puts two watches on one wrist

Shafaq News – Las Vegas

A Paris-based startup has introduced Smartlet, a modular watch band unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 that allows users to wear a traditional mechanical watch and a smartwatch on the same wrist.

According to CNET, the stainless-steel strap places the analog watch on top of the wrist while hiding a smartwatch or fitness tracker underneath. The system supports devices from Apple, Samsung, and Google, as well as luxury watches from brands including Rolex and TAG Heuer. The strap starts at $418 and does not include either watch.

“It is a solution for people who love the look of an analog watch but also want the practicality of a smartwatch for notifications, fitness tracking, and mobile payments,” it reported.

CNET added that the product drew attention as a niche concept at CES but raised concerns about bulk and everyday practicality due to the added thickness beneath the wrist.

