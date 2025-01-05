Iran delivers new-generation ballistic missiles to Iraq’s PMF, Lebanon’s Hezbollah, reports say

Shafaq News/ Iran continues to bolster its regional influence by significantly ramping up the production of ballistic missiles and advanced drones, which it has recently supplied to "Axis of Resistance" countries, including the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Iraq, Lebanese media outlets reported on Sunday.

The Axis of Resistance includes Lebanon's Hezbollah, Iraqi factions, Yemen's Ansarallah (Houthis), and others, who have pledged to defend Gaza, which has been under Israeli attack since October 7.

Reviving the Resistance Front

Iran has initiated efforts to “revive its regional resistance front," a source within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force (IRGC-QF) revealed to the Lebanese Al-jareeda website. This move involves a reshuffling of leadership within the force and the relocation of several resistance leaders for their protection. “However, Hezbollah's Secretary General, Naim Qassem, rejected the plan, choosing to remain in Lebanon,” he added.

The IRGC Counterintelligence Organization has reportedly launched an extensive operation aimed at identifying infiltrators and spies working on behalf of Israel and its allies. “In light of these efforts, Lebanon's Hezbollah and resistance groups in Iraq and Syria were instructed to halt all activities until the infiltrations are identified,” he explained, “even if it creates the impression of a retreat or diminished strength for the resistance front.”

Secret Routes for Supplies

“Our country has established alternative routes to deliver financial and military aid to Hezbollah, circumventing the Syrian corridor and the heavily monitored Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport,” the source told the Lebanese website. The airport is reportedly under intense surveillance by US, Israeli, and European security agencies.

Responsible for coordinating supplies to Tehran-aligned factions, the source disclosed that billions of dollars have been funneled to Hezbollah through these “secret” channels. “This financial support is aimed at alleviating the impact of the ongoing conflict with Israel.”

In addition to financial aid, Iran has reportedly transported significant quantities of weaponry from Syria to Lebanon. “We delivered large quantities of Syrian army weapons to Hezbollah before the collapse of the Al-Assad regime and Israel's targeting of its stockpiles and bases.”

Latest Technology

Iran has significantly ramped up its production of ballistic missiles, particularly hypersonic ones, by tenfold in 2024, alongside an equal increase in the production of advanced drones, a high-ranking source in the Iranian Ministry of Defense told Al-Jareeda. This surge follows “a successful defense” against an Israeli attack using the Bavar-373 missile defense system, prompting Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to order a tenfold increase in the production of these systems. “Newer versions, along with short- and medium-range missile systems equipped with hypersonic technology, are also being developed,” he pointed out.

‎Hypersonic missile systems, capable of intercepting missiles aimed at Iran and any aircraft entering its airspace, represent “the latest technology.” Iran has reportedly developed a new type of hypersonic surface-to-ship missiles equipped with “maneuverable warheads,” which remains undisclosed.

“Iran has successfully developed armor-piercing and concrete-penetrating missiles, capable of targeting aircraft carriers or warships reinforced with multiple layers of steel armor.”

The country's leadership, as noted by the source, is anticipating a large-scale war or attack, with the need for hypersonic missiles to execute a strike far surpassing the scale of previous operations against Israel, such as Operation True Promise 2, during which up to 220 third-generation ballistic missiles were launched. “In contrast, Iran’s current focus is on producing fifth- and sixth-generation missiles and drones, which are expected to sustain over a year of attacks—at least five times the scale of Operation True Promise 2,” the source revealed.

‎Supplying the Axis with Missiles

According to the source, Iran has delivered fourth-generation ballistic missile technology to the Houthis, Hezbollah, and the PMF in Iraq, who are allegedly producing missiles and drones of this generation. “However, fifth- and sixth-generation technologies have not yet been delivered, even to Iran’s closest allies.”

The source concluded that Iran’s Ministry of Defense is facing difficulties in storing the vast quantities of missiles and drones, prompting it to start selling earlier generations to other countries, despite opposition from high-ranking officers. “These older missiles are low-cost and can overwhelm enemy defenses, providing cover for attacks, particularly against US bases and warships."