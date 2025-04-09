UN’s Guterres to attend Baghdad summit in May on Iraq invite

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Abbas Kazem Obaid, met, on Wednesday, with UN Secretary-General António Guterres in New York, delivering an official invitation from President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid to attend the Arab Summit in Baghdad on May 17.

According to the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, discussions covered Iraq’s evolving relationship with UN, particularly in light of the scheduled conclusion of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) by the end of 2025. Obaid acknowledged UNAMI’s role over the past two decades, outlining Baghdad’s efforts to ensure “a responsible and coordinated exit.”

Talks addressed regional and international developments, along with priorities of the Group of 77 and China, which Iraq currently chairs. The Iraqi official reaffirmed the group’s commitment to closer collaboration with UN on development financing, climate action, and sustainable growth, grounded in the principle of “collective responsibility.”

He also conveyed greetings from President Rashid, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, expressing Iraq’s hope that Guterres’ presence would “add significant value to the summit’s discussions.”

In turn, Guterres confirmed his participation and praised Iraq’s engagement with UN, noting that UNAMI’s planned conclusion “reflects the country’s progress and institutional maturity.”