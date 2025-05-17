Baghdad Summit: UN Chief urges Gaza ceasefire, rejects forced displacement

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for an immediate end to the war in Gaza, the release of all hostages, and a halt to forced displacement in the Palestinian enclave.

Speaking at the 34th Arab League Summit in Baghdad, Guterres said the only viable path to peace remains a two-state solution. “Israel and Palestine must exist side by side in peace,” he told leaders gathered in the Iraqi capital, voicing alarm over Israel’s expanding military operations in Gaza.

“We are deeply concerned by the expansion of Israeli operations in Gaza and categorically reject the forced displacement of its people,” the UN chief said.

The situation for Palestinians in Gaza is beyond description, beyond atrocious & beyond inhumane.A policy of siege & starvation makes a mockery of international law. The blockade against humanitarian aid must end immediately.This is a moment for moral clarity & action. pic.twitter.com/ZsIzwo4tdp — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) May 17, 2025

Reiterating the UN’s stance on the Palestinian issue, Guterres declared that the annexation of occupied territories and the expansion of settlements are illegal under international law.

Turning to regional conflicts, Guterres emphasized the importance of preserving Syria’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

On Lebanon, he called for full respect of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Addressing the crisis in Sudan, Guterres stressed the urgency of reviving multilateral engagement to halt famine and mass displacement.

He also warned of growing risks in Libya, saying the UN is actively working to end violence among armed factions and preserve the independence of national institutions.