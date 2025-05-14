Iraqi PM receives UN’s Guterres letter on Al-Hol, Roj reintegration

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani received, on Wednesday, a formal letter from United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, praising Iraq’s efforts to repatriate and reintegrate its citizens from Syria’s Al-Hol and Roj camps.

The letter, delivered by UN Special Representative Mohamed al-Hassan during a meeting in Baghdad, emphasized the need to allocate “sufficient resources” to ensure reintegration, accountability, and compliance with international standards, reaffirming the UN’s commitment to partnering with Iraq in facilitating the “safe return” of displaced citizens.

In addition to the letter, discussions between al-Sudani and al-Hassan covered Iraq’s broader cooperation with the United Nations, current regional dynamics, and final preparations for the 34th Arab League Summit, scheduled for Saturday in Baghdad.

According to the Prime Minister’s Media Office, the meeting also reviewed Iraq’s work with the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), underscoring its role in promoting political stability, institutional reform, and sustainable development.