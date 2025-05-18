Al-Sudani: UN cooperation with Iraq reaches advanced stages

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres discussed cooperation between Iraq and the UN.

According to a statement from Al-Sudani’s media office, the PM welcomed Guterres’ participation in the Arab League Summit, praising his clear stance in defending the rights of peoples, particularly in relation to the Palestinian cause.

He also noted that joint cooperation programs between Iraq and UN agencies have reached advanced stages across various sectors.

For his part, Guterres announced that he had instructed all UN agencies to fully support the Iraqi government in implementing its development plans and strengthening security and stability across the country.