Rain shuts Iraq’s iconic Al-Nuri Mosque for weeks

Mosul’s Great Mosque of Al-Nuri has remained closed for more than a month after rainwater leaked into its prayer hall, forcing the suspension of worship, a source at Iraq’s Sunni Endowment Office said on Monday.

The source told Shafaq News that the closure began in mid-November when heavy rainfall caused water to seep into the interior of the mosque, one of Mosul’s most prominent religious landmarks.

No date has been set for its reopening.

The leaks exposed construction flaws, the source said, citing roofing that did not meet technical specifications and materials that failed to withstand weather conditions, prompting continued maintenance work.

Famed for its leaning minaret, the mosque was destroyed during the battle to retake Mosul after ISIS seized the city in 2014. It was then rebuilt under UNESCO supervision as part of the “Revive the Spirit of Mosul” initiative, and formally reopened in March in the presence of then-Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.

