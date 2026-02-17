Over 130,000 flowers on display at Al-Zubair Ramadan Exhibition

Shafaq News- Basra

Thousands of flowers were exhibited in Basra’s Al-Zubair district on Tuesday as the municipality opened its annual flower exhibition, offering families a recreational space during the holy month of Ramadan.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a period of fasting from dawn to sunset, prayer, and spiritual reflection.

Anwar Issam, Assistant Director of Al-Zubair Municipality, told Shafaq News that the exhibition will remain open throughout the month, adding that it aims to promote community activities, provide a safe recreational environment for families, and encourage visitors to engage with gardening and the artistic and aesthetic aspects of flowers.

The exhibition features more than 130,000 flowers spread across an area exceeding 2,250 square meters, along with various decorative installations, noting, “the event has drawn significant turnout from families visiting to view the designs and make use of designated leisure and social spaces in a Ramadan atmosphere.”