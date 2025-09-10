Iraq cancels directive to upgrade al-Zubair to a province

Shafaq News – Al-Zubair

On Wednesday, the Iraqi government ordered the cancellation of its previous directive to upgrade al-Zubair district in Basra to a province, according to an official document.

Earlier, Basra Governor Asaad al-Eidani dismissed the decision, underscoring that the oil-rich district remains a vital part of Basra.

Provincial council chairman Khalaf al-Badran confirmed the council had issued a binding decision rejecting the separation, noting that any administrative changes must be approved locally, where both the council and the provincial government are opposed.