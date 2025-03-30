Election maneuvering? Iraq’s Al-Zubair province plan sparks political dispute in Basra

Shafaq News/ A political storm is brewing in Iraq's Basra as protesters take to the streets, rejecting a controversial proposal to elevate the Al-Zubair district to provincial status.

The initiative gained traction after 80 lawmakers signed a petition last week to present it to parliament. The speaker’s office has accepted the request, paving the way for a formal debate in upcoming sessions.

Demonstrators argue the move is a politically motivated maneuver ahead of Iraq’s October 2025 elections, warning that it could destabilize the country's economic hub.

Speaking at the protest, spokesperson Ammar Sarhan criticized recurring calls to separate Al-Zubair from Basra, saying, "Before every election, certain politicians revive this idea under weak pretexts for electoral gain. Basra was founded in 14 AH with Al-Zubair as part of it—separating the two is like splitting Basra from itself."

Sarhan stressed that economic development should come through fair wealth distribution, not administrative division. He urged Basra’s community and local government to oppose the plan and warned that if Iraq’s parliament proceeds with it, Basra Provincial Council should push for establishing an autonomous region and upgrading all districts to provinces.

Governor Rejects Proposal

Basra Governor Asaad Al-Eidani rejected the plan, invoking historical and religious context. "Basra’s historical depth gives it strength and unity. Imam Ali envisioned it as a single, strong entity, and that is how it should remain," he stated to Shafaq News.

Rights Group Warns of Crisis

The Basra office of Iraq’s High Commission for Human Rights called on local lawmakers and officials to convene an emergency meeting to address the Al-Zubair proposal and tackle broader social crises in the province.

"Basra suffers from severe pollution, poor infrastructure, rising poverty, and escalating crime. Addressing these issues requires a united governmental effort rather than fragmenting the province," Mahdi Al-Tamimi, director of the commission’s Basra office, told our agency. He urged religious, tribal, and civic leaders to assess the proposal’s risks and prevent similar demands elsewhere.

Clerics Urge Caution

Sheikh Mohammed Falaq Al-Maliki, a representative of Iraq’s religious authority in Basra, called for a measured approach, emphasizing the need for a thorough study of the proposal in the national interest.

"Lawmakers must relay the concerns of Al-Zubair residents to the government through constitutional channels and debate the issue responsibly," Al-Maliki conveyed to Shafaq News, cautioning against inflammatory rhetoric that could hinder constructive solutions.