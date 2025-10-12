IHEC records 15 violations in Basra before campaign launch

Shafaq News – Basra

Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) in Basra recorded 15 electoral violations before the official campaign period began on October 3.

Basra IHEC director Haider al-Silawi told Shafaq News on Sunday that more than 250,000 biometric voter cards have been received and distributed across registration centers in the province. “Training is currently underway for over 17,000 polling staff drawn from government departments and recent graduates to ensure a smooth and transparent electoral process,” he said.

Al-Silawi added that the commission is finalizing the registration of political party monitors and civil society observers to safeguard transparency on election day. Schools designated as polling centers will be handed over to the commission a week before the vote for logistical preparation.

Basra, Iraq’s southernmost province and one of its most populous, has 1,622,855 eligible voters and is allocated 25 parliamentary seats.

According to election monitors in Iraq, over 300 violations have been recorded nationwide since campaigning began for the November 11 parliamentary elections.