Iraq elections: 80 parties, 71 alliances eye November vote

Shafaq News/ 80 political parties and 71 electoral alliances intend to participate in the upcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections scheduled for November 11.

The Independent High Electoral Commission’s (IHEC) spokesperson, Jumana al-Ghalai, told Shafaq News on Monday that “a total of 66 electoral alliances have been registered with the Department of Political Parties and Organizations Affairs since 2018,” adding that since mid-April, five new alliances have also completed their registration.

IHEC also reported that 331 political parties have been registered in Iraq since 2015.

To accommodate more political coalitions, the commission announced yesterday an extension for registering electoral alliances. The new deadline is on May 14.